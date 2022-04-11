Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $340.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Denbury posted sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in Denbury by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,558,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Denbury by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

