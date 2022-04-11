Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 52,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,082,771 shares of company stock worth $16,164,582 and have sold 14,102 shares worth $223,167. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,511. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.