Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

