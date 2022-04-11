Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.82. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.16 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

