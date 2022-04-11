Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 8,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,668. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

