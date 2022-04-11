Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $7,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.