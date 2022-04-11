Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

