Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $232.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.48 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

