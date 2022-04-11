Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Portillos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillos stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

