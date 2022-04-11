Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 6,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

