Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

