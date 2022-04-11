Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $340.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALYA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 32,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

