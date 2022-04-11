Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

TEAM traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $271.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.64. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

