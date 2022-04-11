Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benson Hill.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.
Benson Hill stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 328,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
