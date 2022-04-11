Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.73). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

CLMT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 3,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

