Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 3,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,136. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

