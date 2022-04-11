Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Interface also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 54.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,063. The firm has a market cap of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.