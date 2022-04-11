Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

