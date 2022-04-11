Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

IRWD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

