Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

