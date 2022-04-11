Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Sell

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
Shares of AIKI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 56,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,970. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
