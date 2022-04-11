Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Sell

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of AIKI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 56,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,970. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

