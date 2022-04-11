Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:AX traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $40.31. 466,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

