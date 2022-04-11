Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRC (NYSE:BRCC) to Sell

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRCC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
About BRC (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.