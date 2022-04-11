Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE:SXI opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

