Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

