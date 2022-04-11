Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $10,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

