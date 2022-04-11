Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get South32 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South32 (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.