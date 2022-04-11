Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to “Hold”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

Shares of BKGFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 8,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,577. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.