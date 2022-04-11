Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.