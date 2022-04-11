Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Cap of $19,070.24 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $19,070.24 and approximately $71.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

