Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 24090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
