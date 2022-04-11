Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 24090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

