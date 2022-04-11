Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,186 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $28,440,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

