Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 25.56 and a 200-day moving average of 33.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

