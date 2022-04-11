Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.02 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

