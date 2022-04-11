Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.02 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.
CarMax Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.