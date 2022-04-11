Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,105 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,972,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,211,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

