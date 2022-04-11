Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 406 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

