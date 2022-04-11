Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,271 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 280.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

