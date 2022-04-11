Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 596 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $433.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.87.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

