$0.04 EPS Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

PUMP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. 1,087,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

