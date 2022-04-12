-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UserTesting.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million.
In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last three months.
USER opened at $10.26 on Friday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14.
About UserTesting (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
