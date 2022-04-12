-$0.09 EPS Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

