-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 398,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

