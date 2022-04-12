-$0.12 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,361,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,941. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

