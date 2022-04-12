-$0.12 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.92. 1,029,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 615,713 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 165,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.