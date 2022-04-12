$0.13 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,678. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

