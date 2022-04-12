$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.06. Core Laboratories also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

