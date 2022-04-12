-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

