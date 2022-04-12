-$0.16 EPS Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vertiv posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,285. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.