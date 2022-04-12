-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 994,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,023. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

