-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,686. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

